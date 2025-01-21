Ravens FB Says Lamar Jackson Super Bowl is 'Inevitable'
On the night he was drafted, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson boldly promised that he would bring a Super Bowl to Charm City. Seven years later, he's still looking to fulfill that promise.
Jackson has had a marvelous career to this point, winning two MVP awards and potentially a third in a few weeks. However, the narrative surrounding him is his lackluster performance in the playoffs. In eight career postseason games, Jackson has 10 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, and more importantly, a 3-5 record.
Five playoff appearances, or six including a season where he was injured for the playoffs, and an AFC Championship Game appearance last season, but no Super Bowl appearances yet for the star signal-caller.
After Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, Jackson's frustrations boiled over in a profanity-filled rant.
"Tonight, the turnovers ... We can't have that [expletive]," Jackson told reporters post-game. "That's why we lost the game, because as you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully. It's just hold onto the [expletive] ball. I'm sorry for my language. I'm just tired of this."
Unfortunately, another bitter playoff defeat means the narrative won't change for at least another year. As bleak as it may seem now, the Ravens still believe Jackson will guide them to the promised land one day.
"It's inevitable," fullback Patrick Ricard said Monday. "He's going to win a Super Bowl, and I want to be a part of it.
"It just sucks that it hasn't happened yet. I, personally, feel bad for him because he deserves it, just because of how great of a player he is. He deserves to be considered one of the best quarterbacks. He already is, but I know everyone considers championships as the standard, and he'll get it one day."
If there's any solace, it's that other all-time greats have struggled in the postseason early in their careers as well. Peyton Manning had a nearly identical postseason record at this point in his career, and he would eventually win two rings.
Jackson must be better in the postseason, particularly when it comes to turnovers, but he ensures the Ravens are in the mix pretty much every year.
"As long as Lamar is here, you'll have a shot every year at getting a Super Bowl," Ricard said. "That's the main thing; as long as Lamar is here, he has a good group of guys around him that play hard for him, that's all he needs."
