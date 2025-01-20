Analyst Delivers Ominous Take on Ravens' Offseason
The Baltimore Ravens suffered yet another crushing playoff loss on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 27-25.
It's going to be a long offseason in Baltimore, as the Ravens are going to have plenty of time to think about their latest playoff defeat. To make matters worse, Baltimore may not have a whole lot of room for improvement in the coming months.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has provided a rather unfortunate take on the Ravens heading into the offsesaon, noting that their financial situation will make things difficult.
"Don't expect Baltimore to chase bigger-name receivers like Tee Higgins and Amari Cooper, though. Complementary pass-catchers like Noah Brown and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be much more realistic," Knox wrote. "[Eric] DeCosta is also unlikely to be especially active on the trade market because of the lack of cap flexibility. He might take a low-risk flier on a young player who has underwhelmed elsewhere — like Quay Walker, Mazi Smith or Kenyon Green — but a blockbuster is unlikely."
Knox specifies that Baltimore is projected to have just $11.8 in cap space, which will obviously make things very arduous for the front office. Of course, the Ravens can always make some roster cuts and restructure contracts to free up some money, but that process is definitely not simple.
Baltimore absolutely has some areas of need. The Ravens will find themselves in need of offensive line help, especially of Ronnie Stanley departs via free agency. They also definitely should look to acquire some pieces for their secondary, which was a major issue this year.
Luckily, Zay Flowers has developed into a star and Rashod Bateman showed significant signs of improvement in 2024, so wide receiver is no longer as big of a hole. Still, it would behoove Baltimore to add some depth at the position.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!