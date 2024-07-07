Ravens CB Hosts Youth Football Camp
Add another name to the ever-growing list of Baltimore Ravens players to host youth football camps this summer.
Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who joined the Ravens last July and played well enough to earn a two-year extension this offseason, is the latest to get in on the fun. The 30-year-old hosted his camp for 6th to 12 graders at Dunbar High School Stadium in D.C. on Saturday, and throughout the entire event, he preached hard work as the key to success.
"This is not a vacation for me, you know, I'm preaching to them to work hard and do things the right way," Maulet told local news station WJZ.
If anyone knows how far hard work can take you, Maulet would be a good pick. The 30-year-old began his career as an undrafted free agent back in 2017, and has been on five different teams since then. He's had some successful seasons, but it seems he's finally found a long-term home in Baltimore.
So much so that he founded the Arthur Maulet Foundation, which according to its website, "aims to foster awareness and support in diverse communities, including the homeless, single-parent households, low-income families, foster care, and those affected by domestic violence." It was through this foundation that Maulet was able to make this camp a reality.
"I just wanted to affect the city and affect these kids as much as I can and you know, that's what I would do with my foundation," Maulet said.
Also drawing on his past experience, Maulet used the opportunity to show the nearly 150 kids in attendance the opportunities that community college can provide them. Maulet went to Copiah-Lincoln Community College before transferring to Memphis, and it was a key part of the journey to where he is today. To illustrate his point, he invited representatives from Baltimore City Community College's Mayor's Scholars Program.
Above all, though, Maulet wants to be a role model for the kids in attendance.
"I want to show them that hard work pays off and I think I'm a true testament of it," Maulet said. "I have to be the example as well.
