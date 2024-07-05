Ravens Linked to Former Steelers LB
As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for training camp later this month, they are still looking to improve their roster any way they can.
While the majority of free agents signed in March, there are still a host of them available this late into the offseason. The Ravens have earned a bit of a reputation for taking advantage of these signings, and with the success of Jadeveon Clowney, who had 9.5 sacks last season after signing with the team in August, they're likely to go back to the well once again this year.
One player who could be a fit, at least according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, is veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander, who spent last season with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
"A return to Pittsburgh is unlikely, as the Steelers signed Patrick Queen and drafted Payton Wilson to bolster their linebacker corps. However, the rival Baltimore Ravens could potentially use Alexander to help replace Queen," Knox writes.
If the Ravens were to sign Alexander, it would continue a strange trend of AFC North players going to division rivals. Not only did Queen leave Baltimore for Pittsburgh, but former Ravens safety Geno Stone and quarterback Tyler Huntley signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, respectively. Signing Alexander could allow the Ravens to be on the other side of the situation for once.
Aside from that dubious storyline, what does Alexander bring to the table? Well, the 29-year-old is coming off a solid season in Pittsburgh, accounting for 41 total tackles in nine games. He also brings a good deal of veteran experience to the table, which would be huge for first-year starter Trenton Simpson, Queen's replacement.
That "in nine games part" is the red flag, though. Alexander has struggled with injuries throughout his career, with a torn Achilles last season being the latest setback. In fact, he's only played a full season twice in nine years, first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and second with the New York Jets in 2022.
Still, for a veteran linebacker on a cheap contract, Alexander could be a compelling option.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!