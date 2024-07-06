WATCH: Ravens Star DT Shows Off Impressive Athleticism
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike had an incredible season in 2024, posting 13 sacks to nearly triple his career total to this point.
Now, with a four-year, $98 million contract in hand, the pressure falls on Madubuike to build on that career season. It's possible, even plausible, that he doesn't match his sack total from last year, but at the very least, the expectation is for him to be one of the top defensive tackles in the league.
Based on a recent workout video, it seems like Madubuike is more than ready to build on that career season. The 6-3, 305 pound defender posted a video of himself doing drills on his instagram, showing off some fantastic athleticism for someone of his size.
Madubuike has shown great speed since before his draft, as he ran a 4.83-second 40-yard dash at the combine back in 2020. What may be even more impressive is his agility, as he moves between the dummies effortlessly in this clip. Throw in a healthy mix of pass rush moves, and you have one very impressive workout.
A Dallas native who played at Texas A&M in college, Madubuike enters his fifth NFL season with higher expectations than ever before. How he handles those expectations may just be the true test of his ascension to stardom.
