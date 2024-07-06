Former RB Defends Ravens' Lamar Jackson Amidst Criticism
It's not an exaggeration to say that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most heavily-scrutinized player in the entire league.
Despite winning two MVP awards in five seasons as a starter, Jackson seemingly always has a legion of people ready to hound him for every single mistake he makes. Some of that criticism is warranted, including that of his lackluster performance in the playoffs, but they do not define him as a player, contrary to what some may believe.
Even some analysts have levied harsh criticism against Jackson, most recently FOX Sports' Mark Schlereth. However, one analyst won't stand for the perceived slights. Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy, now an analyst for FOX Sports 1, defended the Ravens' superstar while criticizing the way the media treats him.
“They don’t keep the same type of attitude with Lamar like they do with other quarterbacks,” McCoy said.
McCoy specifically compared Jackson to other qyuarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, who don't receive nearly the same level of criticism despite their resumes not comparing to Jackson's.
There was another quarterback named in that comparison, but in far more flattering sense. Peyton Manning had two MVPs and a boat load of other awards early in his career, but he didn't win his first Super Bowl until his age-30 season in 2006. However, fans remained patient with him because he was just that good, and McCoy believes Jackson, 27, deserves that same courtesy.
If Jackson continues to follow a similar career path to Manning, then the best is still to come.
