Ravens CB Out vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet worked hard to get back on the field following knee surgery during training camp, but sadly, it seems like injury luck is not on his side this season.
On Friday's final injury report, the Ravens officially ruled Maulet out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his former team, with a calf injury. Maulet, who has played just three games this season, was seen wearing a walking boot after Thursday's practice.
Last season, Maulet found a home for himself in Baltimore with 37 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception. He established himself as the team's top nickel cornerback, and earned a two-year extension in the process. This season hasn't been quite as productive for the journeyman corner, though, as he's played a limited role even when healthy.
In brighter news, star safety Kyle Hamilton will officially play on Sunday after claiming he would earlier Friday. Hamilton suffered a non-contact injury in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but was incredibly lucky to suffer only an ankle sprain and not anything season-ending. He missed some time in practice this week, but feels good enough to give it a go this weekend.
"It's just playing the waiting game – just doing what I need to do; coming in here, and it got better every day and making little strides," Hamilton said. "[You] can't get frustrated with it. I know, it was kind of a quick turnaround for the injury. I think I was just trusting the process [and] trusting the trainers, and they got me right."
The only other Raven with a game status is defensive tackle Travis Jones, who is questionable with an ankle injury. Jones was on his way to a breakout third season before suffering his injury, which limited him for two-straight games. He did play more against Cincinnati, though, so that could be a good sign for his status going forward.
All other players were full participants in Friday's practice.
