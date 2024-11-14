Steelers' Patrick Queen Calls Out Ravens Disrespect
As if the fiery rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers needed any more fuel, Patrick Queen added it this offseason.
In March, the Pro Bowl linebacker left Baltimore to sign a three-year, $41 million deal with Pittsburgh. That would be enough to add some fire, but Queen continued to stoke the flames as he continuously trash-talked his former team throughout the offseason, or at least talked about how much greener the grass was on the other side.
With Queen set to face his former team for the first time on Sunday, he once again revisited his dramatic departure from Baltimore.
"I wasn't wanted back. I didn't get an offer [to go] back," Queen said. "It was definitely kind of upsetting being there for four years and the bond that you grow with your teammates. For the first few months, you definitely go through those feelings. … I will have feelings. Anybody in my position would this week."
To be fair to Queen, the Ravens not offering him a contract wasn't an indictment on him, but a matter of circumstance. Baltimore already committed big money to fellow linebacker Roquan Smith, and standout defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was also due for an extension. With how tight the Ravens were on cap space, it just wasn't practical to keep Queen around.
Still, it's easy to say why Queen feels the way he does, and he'll look to prove that the Ravens made a mistake. On the other side, the Ravens' offense will look to prove a point of its own.
"It will be different," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "It's not practice anymore, with 'PQ' [Patrick Queen]. But it will be different. It will be different, because it's actual ... It's game action, not just practice, now, so it will be different."
Queen won't be the only player going against his former team. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott used to wear purple and black, while Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet and wide receiver Diontae Johnson previously wore black and gold.
