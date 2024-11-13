Ravens Star Misses Practices After Scare
The Baltimore Ravens avoided the worst-case scenario with star safety Kyle Hamilton's injury, but his status for the short term is still in question.
After going down with a non-contact injury in Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamilton dodged a bullet when tests revealed he suffered just an ankle sprain and nothing season-ending. Unfortunately, he did still miss Wednesday's practice with injury, though he was seen working with trainers on a side field.
On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said the team will see how Hamilton looks on Wednesday and go from there. After Wednesday's practice, there still isn't much to report.
Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has emerged as the face of the Ravens' defense and one of the few bright spots for a struggling unit this season. In 10 games, the former Notre Dame star has 71 total tackles, seven passes defended and three tackles for loss. He hasn't been perfect, but he has lived up to his All-Pro selection last season.
The other Raven who did not participate on Wednesday was louside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is dealing with illness. Van Noy, 33, had an outstanding start to the season, posting six sacks from Weeks 2-4, but has had just one sack since then. Even still, he's the Ravens' leader in sacks by a wide margin as the pass rush has dried up, and he'll be essential to getting it back on track.
Tight end Isaiah Likely, who missed the Bengals game with a hamstring injury, returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. Likely is part of a great tight end room with Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar, so getting him back soon would be a big boost.
A pair of rotational defenders in cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) participated in full despite dealing with injury. Urban is back at practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27.
The Ravens travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
