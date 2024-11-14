Ravens CB in Walking Boot After Injury
The Baltimore Ravens had every player on the active roster participate in Thursday's practice, an impressive feat at this point in the season. Even still, though, there are some health concerns.
Most notably, nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet, who just recently returned to action after offseason knee surgery, was added to the injury report with a calf injury. Furthermore, the 31-year-old was seen in a walking boot after practice, placing his status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in question.
Maulet previously played for Pittsburgh from 2021-2022, so this rivalry is a big one for him. Earlier in the week, he offered some insight into how the Steelers' defense will attack Lamar Jackson and co.
"They're going to put a person at the dive and they're going to run a person straight at Lamar," Maulet said. "And they're going to make him make a decision. So that's their gameplan. ... Maybe they change [it] a little bit, I ain't been there in a while. [Jackson] can throw way better now. And he lost a little weight."
Speaking of Jackson, he was added to the injury report once more with a knee injury, though it was really another rest day for him. He still participated in practice, albeit in a limited capacity.
Two other Ravens, safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) and defensive tackle Travis Jones, were limited as well. Hamilton returned to practice for the first time since suffering a non-contact injury in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, so the fact he's out there at all is impressive. Jones, meanwhile, is a new addition to the injury report, though that ankle injury has hampered him for weeks after an impressive start.
All other Ravens on the injury report participated in full. That group includes cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee), tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring), defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (illness). Van Noy did not practice Wednesday while Likely and Urban were limited.
