NFL Legend Names Ravens vs. Steelers Best Rivalry
The debate over the best NFL rivalry will always rage on, but no matter the state of the league or its teams, the feud between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will always be near the top.
Baltimore and Pittsburgh have been at each other's throats for nearly 30 years now, with the peak of the rivalry coming in the early 2000s and early 2010s when they consistently battled for AFC North dominance. While it's not quite as intense as before now, these two teams still love to hate each other.
With the Ravens and Steelers set to meet again on Sunday, and with first place in the AFC North on the line no less, the topic of football's greatest rivalries has once again surfaced. For legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh is still the gold standard.
"These two are going to be ripping and clawing like they always have. This is probably the biggest rivalry in all of football right now," Gronkowski said on "Up & Adams."
Most of the time, Sunday's game would be the highlight of the week. However, it faces stiff competition as the 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the 8-2 Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round thriller (and several other classics before that). While Gronk believes both games will be must-watch TV, it's hard not to go with the AFC North clash.
"I think we got two of the biggest games this weekend out of the whole year," Gronkowski said. "The Ravens at Steelers – it's always going to be a dogfight, there's no doubt about that. The Pittsburgh Steelers fans are going to be waving that Terrible Towel, they're going to be screaming every second, and it's going to go down to the wire."
Lately, the Steelers have had the Ravens' number as they've won seven of the past eight meetings. When they share the field again in a few days, the Ravens will look to turn the tide back in their favor.
