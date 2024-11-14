Ravens' Lamar Jackson Looks To Solve Steelers Problem
If Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is Superman, then the Pittsburgh Steelers are his black and gold kryptonite.
As a starter, Jackson is just 1-3 against Pittsburgh and has 10 turnovers and 20 sacks against him. Compared to how he's dominated the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Jackson's struggles against the Steelers stick out like a sore thumb. Even he has struggled to identify what they're doing so well against him, besides boasting a strong, well-coached defense.
"I don't know what it is, man," Jackson said Wednesday. "It's just that ... I believe, that rival atmosphere ... I believe, last year, we [were] supposed to [beat] them, but things just didn't go our way; the football gods weren't on our side. But it's a whole other year, it's a new year, [and] I'm looking forward to the game."
It doesn't help that Jackson has played against the Steelers so infrequently compared to his other rivals. The fact that he's only started four games against them, missing others due to injury, COVID, rest, etc., despite starting 87 games overall goes to show how luck hasn't been on his side against his nemesis.
At the very least, he's happy he'll get to face Pittsburgh on Sunday.
"I get a chance to go up against them this year, so I'm good, right now," Jackson said. "Hopefully, [the] second time coming around ... I don't know what to say about that. But right now, I'm looking forward to that."
Despite the Steelers' success against Jackson, they know what he can do if given the chance. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin sung his praises leading up to Sunday's game, even referring to him as "Mr. Jackson." Jackson later reciprocated that praise.
"I appreciate that, coming from a coach [with] all the success he's had. But when we're on that field, it's a different ballgame; that's with any opponent, though, not just the Steelers. My mindset is totally different when I'm out there, regardless; I'm trying to win. But I appreciate it, though. I appreciate it."
While Jackson normally takes an impersonal approach to his game, he does feel the animosity between the two teams. For him, though, it's more about the way being the next team in the way than the long-running rivalry with the Ravens.
"I hate everybody in the league – well, every team in the league – when I'm going against them. I don't have [any] heart for a team when I'm going against them – I'm trying to win – because they don't have a heart for me, when they're going against me. Probably, after the game, it's all love, but on that field, no."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!