Ravens Lineman Makes Game-Changing Play on Special Teams
Once considered a candidate for the starting right guard job, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has now had to fight to even get on the field this season.
Cleveland, a 2021 third-round pick from Georgia, lost the starting job to Daniel Faalele in the preseason, and has only played five offensive snaps in the regular season. Even when Faalele was struggling early in the season, head coach John Harbaugh oddly didn't even entertain the thought of putting Cleveland in, leading many to believe that he was in the doghouse.
Lately, though, Cleveland has started to find a surprising role for himself on special teams. Blocking is standard for him, but he's recently started to line up on block attempts as well. As fate would have it, he blocked his first career field goal on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, allowing the Ravens to maintain their seven-point lead at halftime.
After that play, Cleveland's teammates couldn't help but be amazed.
"I mean, isn't that special? I mean, that's awesome – just finding a role," center Tyler Linderbaum told reporters postgame. "I mean, [Ben Cleveland is] the biggest human being I've ever seen."
"It's incredible to just go in there ... It's his first or second game at that ... He might've played last week; I can't remember. It's crazy. I'm proud of him. He should be able to find a role on the team, and that's a crucial block that he had. It set the tempo going into the second half. So, yes, [I'm] just proud of him."
When the Ravens closed out the 30-23 victory, Cleveland was one of the deserving few players to earn a game ball from Harbaugh in the locker room.
"Hey man, I just appreciate the opportunity to be here with you all, and grind with you all every day, and man I love each and every one of you," Cleveland said.
Cleveland may not be a household name, and may never be one, but he deserves all the credit in the world for making an impact in an unconventional way.
