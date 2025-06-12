Ravens' Best Offseason Move Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens didn't make a ton of moves this offseason, certainly not as many as some other teams. However, the moves they did make were mostly very good.
In free agency, the Ravens were able to retain star left tackle Ronnie Stanley before he could hit the market and sign veteran DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the receiving corps. At the draft, they added safety Malaki Starks, edge rusher Mike Green and several other rookies who make up what's generally been considered one of the league's better classes. Altogether, they now have a roster that's arguably even better than last year's, and they look ready to compete for a championship once again.
Of their offseason moves, though, which was the best? CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes it to be selecting Starks with the No. 27 overall pick in April's draft.
"The Baltimore Ravens are simply a magnet for star defensive players, particularly in the NFL Draft," Sullivan wrote. "Starks falling to Baltimore at No. 27 overall was one of the major coups of the first round. The Georgia product now forms one of the more fascinating safety duos in the league with Kyle Hamilton, further bolstering a Ravens defense that surged in the second half of the year."
The Ravens definitely needed help at safety after losing most of their depth at the position, and Starks was widely seen as the best in the class. The selection looks even better with Ar'Darius Washington set to miss most of the season due to an Achilles injury, which is obviously still a major blow for the defense, but the Ravens at least have a safety net in Starks.
Starks, a three-year starter at Georgia, may be taking on more responsibility than previously expected, but he's more than capable of starting and making an impact right away.
