Ravens Biggest Rival Could Have Drama Brewing
The Baltimore Ravens vanquished their Pittsburgh Steelers demons in 2024. While they lost the first matchup to the Steelers, they defeated Pittsburgh in the second matchup 34-17 and dismantled their arch-rivals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs 28-14. The loss to the Ravens extended the Steelers' streak without a playoff win to eight seasons, their last postseason win coming in the 2016 season over the Kansas City Chiefs before losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
While Pittsburgh has had a reputation of always being in the playoff mix, their lack of winning may have finally caught up to them, as a top player may be signaling he wants out. Former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt posted a photo of himself giving the peace sign on his Instagram story. The future Hall of Famer is due for an extension, as 2025 is the last season on his current deal. Could this be his way of saying he wants out of Pittsburgh? It's not the craziest assumption, especially considering that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has done something very similar this offseason on X, replying with the peace sign emoji to multiple analysts who claim he could be dealt.
Watt is coming off a season in which he posted 11.5 sacks, which is the lowest total he's posted in a full season since his rookie year in 2017. Should the Steelers actually trade the superstar edge rusher, meetings with the Steelers would certainly be a bit easier on paper considering they wouldn't have to worry about dealing with No. 90. In his career against Baltimore, Watt has 17 sacks in 16 games - a complete menace to Baltimore in what equates to a complete season of games.
