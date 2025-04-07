Ravens' Derrick Henry Among Top 2026 Free Agents
After an amazing debut season with the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry has put a good deal of pressure on the team.
Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Ravens last offseason, so naturally, he's now entering the final year of his deal. If he does make it to the market again, there will likely be a great deal of interest in him, even when he's 32.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper ranked Henry at No. 7 on his list of potential 2026 free agents.
"Henry is apparently not aware of any running back cliff," Popper wrote. "In his age-30 season, Henry carried the ball 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. Even in his ninth NFL season, Henry is still capable of wearing a defense down and physically dominating late in games. He averaged over 6 yards per carry in the fourth quarter in 2024 on 85 carries. Only Saquon Barkley carried the ball more often in the fourth quarter last season with 88 carries. Henry had a 49.4 percent success rate on fourth-quarter carries. Barkley had a 40.9 percent success rate on such carries."
"Henry is on the final year of a two-year free-agent deal. If he hits free agency in 2026, teams will have to factor in the effect of Lamar Jackson on Henry’s production. But Henry has shown no signs of slowing down."
Will Henry actually make it to the open market, though?
Ravens brass has made it very clear that they want to sign Henry to an extension this offseason, preferably sooner than later. He'll definitely command a big raise, but if he continues to play like he did last season, that will be a price well worth paying.
"It's definitely in the conversation," head coach John Harbaugh said of a Henry extension. "I know that's been talked about, and yes, I'd love to see that get done as well."
As long as Henry remains a focal point of the offense, the Ravens should do what it takes to keep him around.
