Ravens Host Veteran OT for Free Agent Visit
The Baltimore Ravens have been very quiet on the free agency front for some time now, but they remain hard at work behind the scenes, and could soon add at a key position.
According to Joseph Person and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens will host free agent offensive tackle George Fant for a visit on Tuesday. Fant, 32, will also meet with the Tennessee Titans in the coming days.
"There’s a couple other teams that I’ve been talking to. But those two are really intriguing to me," Fant told Person. "Obviously, Baltimore being a contender and Nashville being where I live at. So I’m definitely interested."
An nine-year NFL veteran, Fant has started 75 of the 101 games he's appeared in. Not only that, but he can play on either side of the line, and the Ravens are in need of a "swing tackle" who can fill in when either left tackle Ronnie Stanley or right tackle Roger Rosengarten is unavailable. Josh Jones previously held that role, but he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, ironically replacing Fant.
Unfortunately, Fant only played two games for Seattle last season due to injury. That was his second stint with the Seahawks, as he spent the first four years of his career after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. He's also played for the New York Jets and Houston Texans.
While he's looking to continue his playing career, Fant is having an exciting offseason off the field as well. The veteran lineman is reportedly starting a business to help identify and train college basketball players who could make the transition to the NFL, just as he did back in 2016. His efforts are already paying off, as Coastal Carolina's Colin Granger, one of Fant's first clients, just signed with the Carolina Panthers as a tight end.
“Don’t be surprised if we see Colin out there playing early and often,” Fant said.
The Ravens may end up waiting to sign Fant until next month as to not affect their beloved compensatory pick formula, but if he's still available, then Baltimore seems like a logical destination.
