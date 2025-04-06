Ravens All-Pro Among Best Defensive Cornerstones
Star off-ball linebackers are rare in the modern NFL, but the few that are still carrying the torch do so with pride, and Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Roquan Smith is absolutely one of those few.
The Ravens acquired Smith from the Chicago Bears via a mid-season trade in 2022, and he's been absolutely dominant ever since. In 41 games wearing purple and black, Smith has 398 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He's also earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of the past three seasons.
Smith has established himself as arguably the face of the Ravens' defense, with safety Kyle Hamitlon being his only true competition in that regard. According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, he's also one of the top cornerstone defenders in the league.
"Off-ball linebackers are rarely viewed as essential pieces to a championship puzzle, but Roquan Smith is a unicorn, a sideline-to-sideline menace with outstanding instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills," wrote Brooks, who ranked Smith at No. 8 on his top 10 list. "The three-time All-Pro is a tackling machine with underrated pass-rushing skills (21.5 career sacks) as a blitz specialist.
"He's a disruptive presence on the field and leader of a Ravens defense that strikes fear in the hearts and minds of opponents -- an ideal second-level cornerstone."
Smith, who turns 28 on Tuesday, is also arguably the best off-ball linebackers in the league, with him and San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner vying for the title.
Either way, though, there's no one else the Ravens would rather have patrolling the middle of the field for them.
