Ravens Breakout DT In Line For New Deal
The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 draft class was nothing short of phenomenal, but there's a price, literally, that comes with drafting so well.
Now, safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum and the rest of that outstanding class are all eligible for new deals, so they'll take up far more cap space than they do now. Hamilton and Linderbaum will take up much of the attention on that front, there are plenty of other outstanding players to be paid.
One such player is defensive lineman Travis Jones, a former third-round pick from UConn. Jones' stats may not look too impressive, as he has 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in three seasons. However, the 6-4, 338-pound lineman's impact goes beyond the stat sheet, as by taking up space in the middle, he allows his teammates to get home and make big plays.
As such, The Athletic's Daniel Popper ranked Jones as the No. 27 potential free agent in 2026.
"Jones is a difference-maker against the run and moves outrageously well for a 340-pound man," Popper wrote. "He went toe-to-toe with the Eagles interior in Week 13 and won a bunch of matchups in run defense against [Cam] Jurgens, [Landon] Dickerson and Mekhi Becton. The Ravens limited [Saquon] Barkley to 4.7 yards per carry — tied for his fifth-lowest average of the regular season. Jones was a big part of that."
"He has some pass-rush upside but loses momentum when he faces double-teams. He had 35 pressures last season. If Jones can uptick his pass-rush production, he could be in line for a big contract," Popper continued.
Jones could be in line for a big pay day next offseason, but it may be tough for the Ravens to give him what he wants. Not only do they have to pay Hamilton, Linderbaum and more, but they just signed fellow defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike to a four-year, $98 million extension last offseason. Committing significant money to two separate defensive linemen might not be the most practical thing in the world, as good as Jones may be.
Whether it's in Baltimore or elsewhere, though, Jones should still see a big raise in the near future.
