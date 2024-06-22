Will Ravens Extend Breakout CB?
Marlon Humphrey may be the Baltimore Ravens' biggest name at cornerback, but another player emerged as potentially the team's best cover corner last season.
Brandon Stephens, a 2021 third-round pick out of SMU, took a huge step forward in his third season, much to the Ravens' delight. The 26-year-old started all 16 games he appeared in, recording 74 total tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions while allowing a passer rating of 80.6. With Humphrey missing the start of the season due to injury, Stephens' emergence helped the Ravens not only survive without their former All-Pro, but thrive.
Stephens' breakout performance came at a fantastic time for him, as he's now entering the final year of his rookie deal and due for a big contract soon. In fact, ESPN's Aaron Schatz believes that signing Stephens should be the Ravens' "final move" before training camp begins in July.
"Stephens is a versatile player who has played safety, nickelback and boundary corner during his three years in the NFL." Schatz writes. "Last season, he finished 21st among qualifying corners in coverage DVOA with 11 passes defensed. His contract ends after 2024, and he's worthy of an extension, which would give the Ravens consistency in the secondary with Stephens, Marlon Humphrey and rookie Nate Wiggins for the next few seasons."
Of course, the Ravens would love to sign the rising star and keep him in purple and black for the foreseeable future. As is usually the case in the NFL, though, it's not quite that simple.
The Ravens have just over $6.5 million in cap space remaining this offseason, but more importantly, they're already projected to be around $8 million over the 2025 salary cap. With other key players also entering the final year of their contract, most notably starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, adding another big contract to the books could further hampen their financial flexibility. If Stephens turns out to be a one-hit wonder, then the situation gets even more tenuous.
However, what may be even worse is Stephens having another strong season and raising his price tag further. That leaves the Ravens with two options, neither of which are ideal. The first is signing Stephens to a much larger contract than they could sign him for this offseason, and the second is letting him walk in free agency and facing even more questions about the secondary.
Contract decisions like this are a constant in the NFL, and seeing how the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta address it will be fascinating to watch.
