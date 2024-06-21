Ravens Long Snapper Shares Recovery Story
After earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2022, Baltimore Ravens long snapper Nick Moore was eager to pick up right where he left off in 2023. Unfortunately, luck was not on his side.
While preparing for a conditioning test just days before training camp, Moore suffered a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entire year. Almost a year later, the 31-year-old has returned to OTAs and minicamp, b ut is still working to .
"It was a pretty gruesome injury," Moore told BaltimoreRavens.com. "The rehab process was – still is – very tough. I've battled through a lot of that stuff and worked much harder than I would have worked had I been healthy and playing."
Throughout his recovery, Moore has had a great source of inspiration in his 1-year-old son, who was learning to walk for the first time. In a beautifully poetic moment, Moore began walking without a limp on Dec. 1, the same week his son took his first steps at 10 months old.
"My amazing wife kept his head on straight and the organization took good care of me," Moore said. "My son really helped. We were kind of learning to walk together. It was honestly probably a good thing for me because he was crawling around like crazy and moving around the house.
"It was literally baby steps till about three months [after surgery]. It's re-learning all that stuff that you learn as a child, really an infant, that your brain never fully understands. You just know that's how you do it."
Baltimore brought in a replacement long snapper in Tyler Ott, but Moore wasn't going to be left out in the cold. Ott did everything he could to make Moore feel included, influenced by his own experience of missing the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury and feeling left out with the Seattle Seahawks. By the end of it all, Moore says he feels like he became "really good friends" with Ott, who signed with the Washington Commanders in March.
Even after a devastating injury, the Ravens gave Moore a vote of confidence by adding another year onto his contract to keep him in the fold through 2025. With his team fully behind him, Moore is ready to get back on the field and prove them right in their decision.
"I feel really good with where I'm at, so I feel super confident going into training camp," Moore said. "I'm 100 percent when it comes to playing. I've put enough stuff on tape this spring that shows that I can still move and still play at a high level."
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!