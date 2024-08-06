Ravens Bring in Two Free Agent WRs
The Baltimore Ravens begin their preseason slate in just a few days, but it's never too late to add some extra depth.
On that note, Baltimore hosted free agent wide receivers Anthony Miller and Jontre Kirklin for workouts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston reports.
Of the two, Miller is the one that NFL fans are likely more familiar with. The 29-year-old was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2018, and he had three solid seasons there as he caught 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Bears traded Miller to the Houston Texans for a pair of late-round picks in July of 2021, and sadly, it's been a bumpy road for him ever since. He appeared in just two games for the Texans, catching five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown, before being released in October of 2021.
He then signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad, and he only appeared in one regular season game for them. Miller has also had very brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't play a game for any of the three teams.
Before his NFL career, Miller enjoyed an exceptional collegiate career at Memphis, registering 238 receptions for 3,590 yards and 37 receiving touchdowns, as well as three rushing scores) across three seasons. He was also a consensus All-American for his final season in 2017.
Meanwhile, Kirklin's only NFL experience comes from preseason stints with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and New Orleans Saints in 2023. He is perhaps best known for his time with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas earlier this year, as he recorded 56 receptions (most in the league) for 614 yards (second-most in the league) and three touchdowns.
It's worth noting that Hakeem Butler, who led the UFL with 652 receiving yards for the St. Louis Battlehawks, recently signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, so perhaps Kirklin could follow in his footsteps.
Kirklin played sparringly in college at LSU, catching 20 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns across five seasons, though he started just three games in that time.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!