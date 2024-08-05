Ravens Host Former Dolphins Center For Visit
In an interesting turn of events, the Baltimore Ravens hosted free agent center Connor Williams for a visit on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The surprising part comes in the fact that Williams has been heavily tied to the Seattle Seahawks for multiple days now. In fact, our good friend Corbin K. Smith over at Seattle Seahawks On SI reported on Monday afternoon that it would be "a major surprise" if Williams doesn't soon land in Seattle.
Drew Rosenhaus, Williams' agent, also said Monday on the Joe Rose Radio Show that he expects his client to sign "within the next 48-72 hours." Rosenhaus mentioned that "other teams" were in the mix, but it's clear that the Seahawks were front and center. Perhaps Williams' visit with Baltimore is a play to get more money from Seattle, but there's also the possiblity that this interest is legitimate.
It's worth noting that this visit comes right when Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum missed his third-straight practice with a soft tissue concern. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the staff is being "very careful" with Linderbaum, and they even used guard Ben Cleveland as a center during practice.
"He's [Cleveland] been at center now since the first day of OTAs, he's been working in there. He continues to work in there," Harbaugh told reporters. "Tyler is out right now – they're kind of evaluating him – he had some discomfort, and we're going to hold him out. We're going to be very cautious with Tyler, obviously. There is not anything he needs right now in terms of practice, so we'll kind of rest him up there. We're going to work Ben, we're going to work [Andrew] Vorhees in there. We're going to work all of those guys."
Williams, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and four with the Dallas Cowboys before that. Unfortunately, he's coming off a torn ACL he suffered in December, which is probably why he's remained on the market for so long.
Still, Williams is a solid lineman who can play a variety of positions, but it's hard to him taking what is likely a backup role in Baltimore over a chance to start in Seattle.
