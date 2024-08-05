Ravens Have 'Super Human' DT
Trying to predict breakout players can often be a fool's errand, but the Baltimore Ravens seem to have a pretty good idea of who their breakout player will be.
Throughout the offseason, third-year defensive tackle Travis Jones has consistently garnered praise from his coaches and teammates in anticipation of a breakout season. The latest of such praise comes from head coach John Harbaugh, who compared Jones to a "super-human" on the field.
"I think I've said before, I expect [Travis Jones'] next step to be a breakout season," Harbaugh told reporters Friday. "He's a dominant guy in there right now, and whenever somebody blocks him, I just think it's like ... It's a super-human feat, almost, when somebody blocks him in there. He's like a super-human player. So, we'll see if it pans out in the games. I know it's a high tag to put on him, but let's go for it."
In his first two seasons, Jones has been largely a rotational player with just 60 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. The hope is for the UConn product to burst onto the scene in his third season, similar to how fellow defensive tackle Justin Madubuike did in his fourth season last year.
In fact, Madubuike is now serving as a role model for his younger teammate.
"Since I have gotten here [Justin] Madubuike [has] been a big role model for me. I have been looking up to him for the past two years, and seeing what he did last year gave me motivation to say, 'I want to follow in his footsteps,'" Jones told reporters.
Defensive end Brent Urban, another veteran up front, also sees big things in store for Jones.
"I think [Jones is] doing it – he has a guy like Justin [Madubuike] to look at, [as well as] Broderick [Washington] who works so, so hard," Urban told reporters. "He's up with them early in the morning working out – he kind of sees the model of what to do, and I think you guys can see it out on the field – his pass-rushing ability has gotten so, so much better – the way he moves, his quickness, his size, [his] speed; just the way he thinks about the game now, it's at a more mature level where I think he's going to take off his year.
"I think he's done a great job and looked at those guys and how they've done it, and the sky's the limit for him. I think he's going to take a huge step this year."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!