Ravens Have One Hall of Fame Lock
Today, it's a near-universal truth that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is one of the greatest to ever play his position, if not the greatest.
Since his arrival of 2012, Tucker has been the poster child of consistency in Baltimore. He holds the NFL record for both the highest field goal percentage (90.2 percent) and longest field goal (66 yards). His list of accolades is a mile long, including seven Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro selections, a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and a Super Bowl 47 championship.
Tucker doesn't seem keen on slowing down any time soon, but no matter what happens going forward, he seems to be destined for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While listing each team's most likely future Hall of Famer, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo claimed that Tucker was a "lock" for Canton, and he is far from alone in that assessment.
"It was a tough call between Tucker, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, but Tucker's body of work put him over the top," DeArdo writes. "He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro who played a key role on Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl win.
"On at least one occasion, Tucker has led the NFL in field goal attempts, field goal conversions, longest field goal kicked (66 yards, which is an NFL record), field goal percentage, extra points attempted and extra points made."
There aren't many active players who can say they're Hall of Fame locks right now, but Tucker is certainly in that conversation. The question is: will he get in during his first year of eligibility?
Only four kickers are currently in the Hall of Fame, and two of them played other positions throughout their careers. George Blanda and Jan Stenerud were both inducted in their first year of eligibility in 1981 and 1991 respectively, though the former also played quarterback. If there's ever a kicker to join them in that exclusive club, though, Tucker would be the one.
