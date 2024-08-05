Madden Hands Ravens Guard Impressive Rating
It takes a great deal of mental strength to come back after what Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees has been through.
Once projected as a Day 2 pick out of USC, Vorhees suffered a brutal knee injury during the NFL Scouting Combine last year, causing his stock to plummet. The Ravens still saw enough potential to trade back into the draft and select him with a seventh-round pick, but he would miss his entire rookie season while recovering from his injury.
Now, Vorhees is back in action and rewarding Baltimore's faith in him, putting him on track to win the starting left guard job. If he can come back strong and live up to his All-American form in college, then the Ravens would have themselves an absolute steal.
While Vorhees is very strong mentally, he may be even stronger physically. The 25-year-old recently landed an outstanding 97 strength rating in "Madden NFL 25," tied for the second-highest in the game.
Obviously, "Madden" ratings are not a great indication of a player's abilities, as they can sometimes be wildly off base. However, it is a testament to Vorhees' strength that he can hang with some of the NFL's top linemen, both offensive and defensive, before even playing a single snap.
For a better indication of his strength, look no further than his bench press at the Combine. Despite tearing his ACL just a day earlier, Vorhees was able to take part in the bench press and managed 38 reps, the most of any player that year.
Now that he's back in full force, Vorhees will hopefully have plenty of chances to showcase his strength in actual games, starting with Friday's preseason tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I think any time you have an opportunity to go out there and play football, and they're keeping score, it's important," Vorhees told reporters on Thursday. "It doesn't matter if you're on the 'Mighty Mites' or any level football – if they're keeping score, it matters at the end of the day; so any time you have the opportunity to go out there and compete and show who you are as a football player, it's important.
"So, I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to get back out there and be able to compete against somebody that's not a teammate – and I can rightfully say so about the rest of the offensive line room."
