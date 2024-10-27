Ravens vs. Browns Preview: Same Division Game, Different QB
On paper, Sunday's AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns looks like a blowout waiting to happen.
The Ravens are red-hot right now amidst a five-game winning streak, and their offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry has been nearly unstoppable. On the other hand, the Browns have lost five in a row and their offense is among the worst in the league, not scoring 20 points even a sinlge time this season. Not to mention, they just lost their starting quarterback for the season due to a torn Achilles.
That said, they play the games for a reason, and in the AFC North, there's no such thing as an easy win.
"Truth be told, I think going against Cleveland and Pittsburgh, those are two of the most physical games of the year regardless of who you're playing," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. "I think that's just what AFC North football is all about, so I pride myself on physicality, and I'm sure a lot of those guys do the same. I know for a fact that guys in this locker room pride themselves on physicality, so it's about who's going to be more physical Sunday, and that's who will win the game."
Going back to the Browns' quarterback situation, it may actually be a blessing in disguise for them. Deshaun Watson was arguably the worst starting quarterback in the entire league this season as he didn't pass for 200 yards a single time, so replacing him with Jameis Winston, who is the epitome of a wild card but can definitely make plays, could spark some new life into the offense.
Add in the fact that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is now calling plays instead of head coach Kevin Stefanski, and the Ravens could be in for a surprise on Sunday.
"We're kind of looking at it as a blessing in disguise, because what we've trying to preach the last couple weeks is we obviously have got to know our opponent, know the personnel to have the best plan to defeat them, but it's really about us and our rules and our fundamentals and playing that," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. "So, obviously, they've got a quarterback who you don't have much film on this year, with these type of players, in this system, and you've got a new play caller, who hasn't called plays with this personnel, so it's definitely going to be a little bit of unknown, but that just makes us focus on our job even more."
Additionally, the Ravens are also quite banged up in the secondary. Nate Wiggins won't play and Marlon Humphrey, who has four of the team's five interceptions this season, is doubtful.
On the other side of the ball, the Ravens may have their hands full as well. Myles Garrett is still a game-wrecker off the edge, and Jeremiah Owosu-Koramoah, Denzel Ward and others can do some damage as well.
If Jackson and Henry can keep playing as they have been, though, the offense should be just fine.
"[We're] just focused on getting better week after week, and I feel like once you put the team first and focus on execution and being determined [about] what we want to be as a team, then the individual stuff is just 'window dressing,' and that will take care of itself," Henry said.
The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 33-31 road win for Cleveland in November. In a story that's all too familiar, the Ravens blew a big lead in the fourth quarter as the defense struggled to get a stop when needed.
They'll hope to enact some revenge once kickoff rolls around at 1 p.m. ET.
