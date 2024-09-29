Ravens vs. Bills: 3 Players to Watch
If the Baltimore Ravens want to earn their second-straight victory, it's going to take one hell of an effort.
After barely surviving against the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens now host the high-flying Buffalo Bills, who've been arguably the most-impressive team in the league thus far. Case in point, the Bills just throttled the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 on Monday Night Football, and they're carrying a ton of momentum into this game.
If the Ravens are going to knock the Bills off their perch, they'll need some big performances from several key players. So without further ado, here's three key players to watch in the Sunday night showdown.
RB Derrick Henry
The Ravens' top addition of the offseason, Henry just had his first truly great game in purple and black as he ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. Considering how important of a piece he is in the offense, it's no surprise that game was also Baltimore's first win of the season.
Now, Henry and co. face a Buffalo defense that's allowed just 10 points in each of the past two games, but has been surprisingly vulnerable against the rush. In fact, the Bills' 4.7 yards per carry allowed ranks just 25th in the NFL. If Henry can get going early, then it bodes very well for Baltimore's chances.
OLB Odafe Oweh
After a career-high 2.5 sacks in Week 2, Oweh was very quiet in Week 3 with no tackles and just a single quarterback hit. He did receive a controversial roughing the passer penalty, though, one that gave Dallas a crucial first down on its final drive at that. Safe to say that he'll be looking for a better performance this week.
The Bills' offensive line has done a phenomenal job protecting star quarterback Josh Allen this season, allowing a league-low two sacks through three games. Rattling Allen will be crucial for the defense's success, and as one of the leaders of the pass rush, Oweh will play a big part in that.
S Marcus Williams
Kyle Hamilton gets much of the attention in the secondary, but the guy across from him deserves some recognition as well. Williams is one of the top coverage safeties in the league, always a useful asset against a star quarterback like Allen.
The Bills' raw passing stats are near the middle of the pack, but that's because they haven't had to throw the ball much, especially in their last two games. Forcing them to throw, and thus giving Williams and co. more chances to make plays, will be key to victory.
