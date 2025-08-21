Ravens Can't Beat Themselves This Season
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the AFC along with the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Those four are the only teams to participate in an AFC Championship game this decade and there's reason to believe two squads in that quartet will be there again this year. CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles thinks the Ravens' biggest challenge will be getting out of their own way.
"This season might come down to whether or not the Ravens can avoid a silly mistake. Seriously," Pereles wrote.
"Consider the last two playoff losses. Last year, it was the Andrews drop and then the Andrews fumble. Two years ago, Zay Flowers got a personal foul after a big catch, one of eight penalties that cost the team 95 yards. Four plays later, he lost a fumble at the goal line. Then Jackson threw an inexplicable, inexcusable interception late."
"Over the past two seasons, the Ravens have committed eight turnovers and forced one in the playoffs. And still, they're right there! At some point, this trend has to reverse ... right?"
"Unless there's a massive drop off from some of the aging players or an injury to Jackson, this has all the makings of a Super Bowl winner. Of course, that has been the case the past two years, too."
The Ravens have the talent to be right at the top of the standings in the AFC with the best of them, so they have to find a way to play mistake-free football.
Every year, it seems like the Chiefs have the potential of slipping up, but one of the other contenders has to take the shot in order to beat them.
The Ravens might be the most qualified team to beat the Chiefs this season because they could have the most talented roster in the AFC.
While talent speaks for something, it means nothing if they cannot execute on gamedays, especially in January.
The Ravens need to win as many regular season games to give them the best chance of playing in Baltimore for the playoffs and then they need to ride the home crowd's momentum into getting back to the Super Bowl.
