Ravens Stock Change: Backup QBs Bounce Back
The Baltimore Ravens continued to stay hot in the 2025 preseason with a commanding 31-13 victory on the road over the Dallas Cowboys. There were several standout performances by players who boosted their respective chances of making the team and carving out roles, but there were also a handful of players who hurt their odds of doing either with poor outings.
Stock Up
QB Cooper Rush: After not getting to play much in his debut as a Raven last week, the ninth-year veteran got to play the entire first half against his former team and led four scoring drives. He more than tripled the offense's output through the air in the opener by finishing with 198 yards after going 20-of-30 for a touchdown and a pair of interceptions, one that was returned for a score and the other wasn't his fault.
ILB Jay Higgins: The former All-American turned undrafted rookie showed once again why he is such a steal and should be in serious consideration for a roster spot by playing well on both defense and special teams. He led the team with six total tackles, including three solos and one for a loss and recorded a strip sack and quarterback hit.
DB Reuben Lowery: Dating back to rookie minicamp, the first-year undrafted pro has consistently flashed the ability to be a ball hawk from multiple positions and showed in preseason action against the Cowboys by coming up with an interception as the deep single-high safety. He also tied for the second-most tackles on the team with four and broke up another pass.
K Tyler Loop: As if officially being named the successor to a future Hall of Famer wasn't momentous enough, the sixth-round rookie got to ball out in front of a large contingent of family and friends in what was essentially a homecoming for the Lucas, Texas native. Loop remained perfect on extra-point attempts this preseason by making both in this game and went 5-of-6 on field goals, drilling his first four before just missing his fifth wide left, but bounced back with a 53-yarder on his sixth and final.
WR Devontez Walker: The second-year pro went from not having a catch in the opener to hauling in six of his eight targets for a team-leading 61 receiving yards. He did the bulk of his work in the opening quarter, recording five catches for 47 yards as Rush made a point of finding him early and often.
ILB Teddye Buchanan: Starting at the WILL spot instead of the MIKE, the fourth-round rookie played a lot faster and more freely, which reflected in the plays he made in both coverage and against the run. He shot into the backfield and forced the running back to wide out so one of his teammates could get a tackle for loss and broke up a pass to set up third and long on the first three-and-out the defense forced.
OLB Mike Green: For the second straight week, the second-round rookie showed that he can be both a potent pass rusher and stout run defender. As impressive as some of his wins against offensive tackles in pass protection were, his best play was as an edge setter when he forced a turnover on downs on fourth-and-1.
QB Devin Leary: Following a lackluster outing in the opener when he played the bulk of snaps under center for the Ravens, the second-year pro didn't light up the Cowboys' third and fourth stringers, but he played much better nonetheless. He didn't turn the ball over or put it in harm's way with bad or late decisions, instead trying to push it downfield by giving his receivers opportunities to make plays on the boundary. However, they failed to capitalize, resulting in him completing only 50% of his passes.
CB Keyon Martin: The undrafted rookie helped set the tone for what would be a dominant day by the Ravens defense and a long one for the Cowboys offense. He forced back-to-back negative plays by logging a tackle for loss followed by a sack for a safety on Dallas' opening possession.
RB Rasheen Ali: With Keaton Mitchell sitting out while he nurses a hamstring injury, the second-year pro got to start the game and played well for the second week in a row. He led the team with 19 carries and 62 yards, returned a kickoff for 25 yards and caught one of his two targets for 10 receiving yards.
RB D’Ernest Johnson: Although head coach John Harbaugh all but guaranteed that Ali has earned the Ravens' No. 4 spot on the depth chart at the position, the seventh-year veteran made a compelling case for a spot in the practice squad. He narrowly finished second on the team in rushing yards with 61 on 11 carries and was first in yards per carry with an average of 5.5. Johnson ran really well between the tackles, especially with good vision, footwork and contact balance.
DB Malaki Starks: The Ravens' first-round rookie was one of the few starters who suited up and played in this game, although it wasn't for long. He played half as many defensive snaps as he did in his debut, but still managed to make an even bigger impact as the defense recorded a safety and three-and-out on the Cowboys' first two drives. On the second, he forced an incompletion with a big hit to keep a receiver that got behind the corner from completing a catch, showing his range and physicality.
RB Myles Gaskin: In his debut as a Raven after being on the team for just a week, the seventh-year veteran made quite the strong first impression by showing off explosiveness and physicality with the ball in his hands as a kick returner, pass catcher and ball carrier. He ripped off a rush of 13, a pair of kick returns of over 30 yards and capped off a 24-yard catch-and-run by trucking a Cowboys defender before getting gang-tackled shy of the goal line.
DL CJ Ravenell: For the second week in a row, the former undrafted free agent quietly had another solid outing, particularly in the run game. He made a pair of tackles, including a solo where he made a nice stop on second-and-short to force a third-and-1 in the fourth quarter.
WR Dayton Wade: After not being able to haul in any of his three targets in the opener, the dynamic second-year receiver showed some nice route running and run-after-catch ability on a pair of gains that went for 10-plus yards. He finished second on the team in targets with six and caught four of them for 45 receiving yards, the third-most on the team. Even though his odds of making the roster are still really slim after this solid performance, he's making a strong case for a practice squad bid.
ILB Chandler Martin: The undrafted rookie followed up his impressive debut with another strong showing in which he tied for the third-most total tackles on the team with three, including a pair of solos and one for a loss. As a blitzer, he recorded a quarterback hit and a sack on the final play of the game.
WR Anthony Miller: Much like Wade, the eighth-year veteran is a longshot to make the final cut but he also positioned himself well to earn a spot on the practice squad with a strong showing against the Cowboys. He tied for the second-most catches on the team by hauling in all four his his targets for 55 receiving yards which was also the second-highest total among Ravens pass catchers. His 25-yard reception was the Ravens longest play from scrimmage of the night.
ILB Jake Hummel: The Ravens brought the former undrafted free agent in for his prowess on special teams as they struggled with consistency in that phase of the game. Against the Cowboys, Hummel did what he signed to do as he played more special teams snaps (11) than he did on defense (9) and both of his assisted tackles came on kickoff coverage.
Stock Down
OT Joseph Noteboom: After a sterling all-around debut last week, the eighth-year veteran had a little harder time in pass protection in this game. His worst play came on the Ravens' opening possession when he got beat around the edge for what initially looked like a strip sack on third-and-long but was fortunately ruled an incomplete forward pass.
IOL Nick Samac: The second-year pro didn't play poorly, but for the second week in a row, former undrafted free agent Corey Bullock started the game over him at center and was praised for his performance afterward. Heading into the final week of exhibition action, the odds of him winning the role as the primary backup behind two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum seem pretty low.
IOL Ben Cleveland: Last week, it was starting right guard Daniel Faalele who had a clip of him getting beat and put on his but that went viral and against the Cowboys, it was the fifth-year veteran's turn from the same spot. Luckily for him, the play ended in an incompletion with the ball falling short of the intended target instead of the quarterback getting sacked.
WR LaJohntay Wester: The sixth-round pick, who was one of the brightest stars of the opener with how he flashed explosive all-purpose playmaking ability, wasn't given a chance to return any punts and left much desired as a pass-catcher, dropping his first target and not catching any of his other three targets.
