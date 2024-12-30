Browns Face More QB Questions Ahead of Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are looking forward to next week's regular season finale for very different reasons. Baltimore wants to clinch the AFC North with a win, Cleveland simply wants the season to end.
It's no secret that the Browns have had a miserable 2024 campaign. Last season, they made a surprise playoff appearance at 11-6 as Kevin Stefanski took home Coach of the Year, Myles Garrett took home Defensive Player of the Year and former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco took home Comeback Player of the Year. This season, they're 3-13 and have been out of playoff contention for basically the entire year.
A constant throughout the Browns' season has been the revolving door at quarterback. Deshaun Watson struggled early on and suffered a season-ending injury back in Week 7, opening the door for Jameis Winston and now Dorian Thompson-Robinson to take the reins.
Thompson-Robinson, a second-year pro out of UCLA, has started the team's past two games as Winston deals with a shoulder injury, but after he completed 24 of 47 passes for 170 yards and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, head coach Kevin Stefanski would not committ to him as the starter for next week.
There are several ways to interpret this. Perhaps Winston could be healthy enough to start next week, or perhaps the Browns could turn to another backup in Bailey Zappe. Or, potentially, they could start Thompson-Robinson again and just want to keep the Ravens on their toes.
In the first meeting of the season back in Week 8, Winston carved up the Ravens' defense as he completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions (though there were some close calls). Baltimore's secondary has improved dramatically since then, and it'll look to prove it regardless of who starts under center for Cleveland.
