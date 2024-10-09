Ravens TE Jabs Bills in Epic Derrick Henry Quote
The Baltimore Ravens squeaked past the Cincinnati Bengals for a thrilling 41-38 overtime win in Week 5. While celebrating the win afterwards, Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar couldn't help but take a shot at the Buffalo Bills, who the Ravens dominated in a 35-10 Week 4 win.
While talking about Derrick Henry's 51-yard run in overtime that set Justin Tucker up for the game-winning field goal against Cincinnati, Kolar said watching Henry run toward the end zone from behind made him feel like the Buffalo defense, which allowed the star running back to rush 24 times for 199 yards and a score. On the first offensive play against the Bills, Henry ran untouched 87 yards for a touchdown, and it was all downhill for Buffalo from there.
“Big Dawg (Henry) takes it like 100 yards. I was trying to run after him. I learned what the Bills felt like," Kolar said, per Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner.
Henry didn't decimate the Bengals quite like he did the Bills but Week 5's win still turned into a productive day for the veteran. He finished with 15 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. He's now found the end zone at least once in every game this season.
As for Kolar, he the best game of his three-year career in the win over Cincinnati. He finished with three grabs for a career-high 64 yards and a touchdown. This was highlighted by a 55-yard catch he had midway through the third quarter that set the Ravens up near the goal line. He also had one carry for two yards.
Henry and Kolar will look to keep things rolling in Week 6 when the Ravens host the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
