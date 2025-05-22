Ravens Release Statement on Colts Owner's Passing
Wednesday was a sad day in the NFL world as Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away. He was 65.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," the Colts said in a statement. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."
The Baltimore Ravens, like the rest of the NFL, felt the effects of Irsay's passing. Team owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement late Wednesday night mourning Irsay's death.
"We are saddened to learn about the passing of Jim Irsay, who was a sweet and honorable man I had the pleasure of sitting next to at NFL meetings for the last 25 years," Bisciotti said. "Jim leaves a legacy rooted in passion and service for the game of football, and his influence throughout the NFL will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts organization. May Jim rest in peace."
The Irsay family as a whole is very controversial in Baltimore. Robert Irsay, Jim's father, moved the Colts from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984, quite literally in the middle of the night after city and county officials threatened to seize the team from him. Jim, then in his early 20s, was working with the team's personnel department and was named general manager shortly after the relocation.
Baltimore would then go 12 years without an NFL team until Art Modell brought the personnel of the original Cleveland Browns franchise to form the Ravens in 1996.
That said, the Irsay family's status in Baltimore should not take away from the weight of Jim's passing in any way, shape or form.
