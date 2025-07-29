Ravens Claim AFC's Top Ranking
The Baltimore Ravens are going into the season in a three-horse race to be considered the top team in the conference.
The Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are the only teams to reach the AFC Championship since 2020, but the latter has fallen off in the last two seasons after some contract dilemmas.
The Ravens have put in the work this offseason to be considered the top team in the AFC and FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano believes Baltimore could be better than Buffalo and Kansas City going into the season.
"They have been on the doorstep of the Super Bowl for a few years now, and this could be the year that they finally get in," Vacchiano wrote.
"They are bringing almost their entire team back, including, of course, MVP runner-up quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. As long as those two are healthy, the Ravens are as dangerous as anyone. And oh, by the way, they added veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who isn’t what he used to be, but could still be an impact player if he’s healthy. With the NFL’s best offense and a top-10 defense, they might be the world’s best bet to keep the Chiefs out of another Super Bowl."
The Chiefs have been to each of the last three Super Bowls and five of the last six, so they are clearly the team to beat in the AFC.
That being said, the Ravens have the potential to knock them off of their pedestal.
With the addition of Jaire Alexander and rookie Malaki Starks in the secondary, along with Hopkins in the wide receiver room, the Ravens have the opportunity to truly take over the Chiefs this season and return to the Super Bowl.
