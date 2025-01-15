Ravens Claim Diontae Johnson Off Waivers
The Baltimore Ravens are continuing what's been one of the season's most head-scratching storylines this season.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have claimed wide receiver Diontae Johnson off of waivers after he was released by the Houston Texans. However, Johnson won't be able to join the team until after Super Bowl, per Schefter. He's also technically an unrestricted free agent, meaning another team could sign him before the Super Bowl, potentially giving the Ravens some added draft capital.
"He qualifies as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and, if he signs with another team, he factors into Baltimore’s compensatory pick formula, potentially helping it obtain an additional draft pick in 2026," Schefter tweeted.
It's possible the Ravens could then look to work out a contract with him in the offseason in hopes of having him contribute next season. But given his brief stay in Baltimore this season, it's safe to say that this latest move is certainly a surprise.
Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason before being traded to the Ravens on Oct. 29. Baltimore then waived him on Dec. 20 after he had just one catch for six yards in four appearances with the team. The Texans then claimed him on Dec. 23.
