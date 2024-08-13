Report: Ravens Rival, Browns Rookie Arrested
Baltimore Ravens rival and Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle was arrested on Tuesday morning in Avon, Ohio following an alleged domestic dispute, ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reports.
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the mother of Hall's fiancee called the police at around 10 p.m. ET to report an incident between the couple. Hall and his fiancee have an 11-month-old son named Mike Hall III - nicknamed Trey.
The Browns released a statement on Hall's arrest shortly after the news broke.
“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night," the Browns said, per Oyefusi. "Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time.”
Cleveland selected Hall in the second-round (No. 54 overall) in April's draft. The 21-year-old struggled with injuries throughout his time at Ohio State, but still put together a solid career with 45 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in each of the past two years.
Hall reportedly had some character concerns before the draft, but the Browns were not deterred.
“They take what you said and just try to add a grain of salt to it or make it something a little bit bigger than what it actually is,” Hall said. “So you can’t focus on that, but you’ve got to keep the main thing, the main thing, and wherever you fall, that’s what it is.”
With his arrest and pending charges, Hall could be subject to NFL discipline. The league's default policy for domestic violence is a six-game suspension, though games can be added or subtracted on a case-by-case basis.
