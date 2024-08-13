Ravens LB Getting Even Better After Strong Rookie Season
The Baltimore Ravens have several young players potentially on the verge of a breakout, and second-year linebacker Tavius Robinson is definitely among that group.
Robinson, a fourth-round pick in last year's draft, saw a good amount of action as a rookie with 335 defensive snaps, racking up 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the process. With the foundation now set, the Ole Miss product is now looking to solidify himself as a consistent part of the rotation.
Robinson's work ethic has clearly caught the attention of coaches, as pass rush coach Chuck Smith sung the "glass eater's" praises following Monday's practice.
"Tavius Robinson has never turned down one rep since he's been here – that's the best way to describe this dude," Smith said. "Every play, and I'm not exaggerating, he has given effort. Every day, Tavius Robinson listens to the coach. Every day, he works out hard, [and] he's early. Every day, when he gets in those drills, he puts [his] hands on people in the run.
"I really can't say enough about him, as far as who he is and how physical he is, and he shows no mercy. Tavius Robinson is everything you look for, and like [head] Coach [John] Harbaugh says, a Raven."
The Guelph, Ontario native saw a good bit of action in Friday's preseason opener, finishing with four total tackles.
Robinson is one of many defenders trying to make a name for himself this season. Just at his position alone, there's Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and rookie Adisa Isaac, all with varying levels of experience.
It's definitely a crowded group on the edge, but with a strong work ethic and the support of his coaches, Robinson has a real shot to become a defensive standout this season.
