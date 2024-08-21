Ravens Coach Making Good Progress After Hospitalization
Last week, the Baltimore Ravens received a major scare when offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris was hospitalized with an acute illness.
D'Alessandris, 70, has been the Ravens' offensive line coach since 2017 and is one of the most respected coaches in the building. Naturally, the news of his hospitalization hit hard for Ravens players and coaches.
THe good news is that D'Alessandris is recovering well, as head coach John Harbaugh revealed Tuesday.
"Our prayers and thoughts are still with Joe D," Harbaugh said after practice. "Joe D. is making good progress, from what I understand [in] talking to his daughters, texting his daughters on the phone, and the information they're sharing is [that] they're very encouraged by his progress. He still has some work to do, but he's a fighter. There's nobody tougher than Joe D., and things are looking good right now."
While the Ravens continue to wish D'Alessandris well, a new face is now in charge of leading the offensive line. George Warhop, who most recently served as the Houston Texans' offensive line coach in 2022 and has nearly 30 years of NFL experience, came aboard as the new offensive line coach, and he's leaving a strong first impression.
"George is a very experienced coach," Harbaugh said. "He and Joe go back a long way, too. He's picked right up, to make it seamless, you have to be really good. To step into a role like this at this time is really hard, so you've got to be a high, high level coach to be able to do that and that's why George Warhop was such an opportunity for us, such a blessing that that was available.
"I do believe it's a God thing – I really do, so it's going really well, guys are responding really well to him. He understands exactly what we're trying to get done, and he's doing a great job."
The Ravens have more offensive line concerns than just the coach, as they have yet to name their starters at left guard, right guard or right tackle, though they are getting closer. Losing D'Alessandris at such a pivotal time would've been a disaster, if not for Warhop jumping into the role so seamlessly.
