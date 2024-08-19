Bills Sign Former Ravens QB
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown is signing with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Brown, 26, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2022. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, but did appear in two regular season games. The first came in relief of Tyler Huntley during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 11, 2022, in which he completed three of five passes for 16 yards.
The second was far more notable, as he started the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals amidst injuries to Huntley and Lamar Jackson. It wasn't a great showing for Brown, as he completed just 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards with three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble) in a 27-16 loss.
Brown then signed to the Ravens' practice squad on Aug. 29, 2023, though the team released him around a week later. He then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a reserve/future contract in January, but he was released on Friday after a rough showing in their preseason opener.
Now, Brown heads to Buffalo to provide a bit of quarterback depth, though it's uncertain how long he'll be there.
The Bills are dealing with injuries to backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buchele, and with the team announcing starters won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, that left Ben DiNucci as the only quarterback available. So, it's very possible that they signed Brown simply to have another quarterback available for Saturday's game.
Brown played five seasons in college - two at Oregon after three at Boston College - and threw for 7,891 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, adding another 1,121 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
