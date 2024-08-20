Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Feeling Impact of Weight Loss
Lamar Jackson finding a way to improve on his play from last season is a scary thought for opposing defenses.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback took strides toward setting himself up to be more dynamic by losing about 10 pounds since last season and 25 pounds since the 2022 season. By being around 205 pounds, Jackson could be poised to run more this season to run even more than he did in 2023.
With being lighter, Jackson noted the positive impact it has had on him so far in training camp.
"I've got a lot more energy. I'm not fatigued as much," Jackson said on Monday. "If I'm running 30 yards down the field – I can come back and just be like me, like a robot, even though I'm not a robot. I'm feeling good. I just feel better."
Jackson became the fastest quarterback to reach 5,000 rushing yards last season, breaking the record previously set by Michael Vick in 22 fewer games. The two-time MVP ran for 821 yards and five touchdowns, both of which were his most since 2020.
The only potential downside to Jackson losing weight could be the potential impact it can have on his durability. Last year, Jackson played a full season for the first time since 2020, and while he may be faster, the risk of him getting hurt because he's playing at a lighter weight can't be dismissed.
The two-time All-Pro quarterback missed the final five games in the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons. In 2023, he didn't play in the final game of the regular season because Baltimore had already clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs.
One can also argue Jackson is better set up to have success in the running game with the addition of Derrick Henry. The former Offensive Player of the Year is easily the best running back Jackson has had, and his impact on opposing defenses could lead to better looks and opportunities in the running game for the dynamic quarterback.
If Jackson can be lighter and play at the same speed he played at in 2019 when he first won MVP, it'll add another dimension to an already strong offense. It's just a matter of his ability to stay healthy for the entire season because losing Jackson for any part of the season may very well be the difference between Baltimore being a Super Bowl contender or fighting for a playoff spot this season.
