Ravens Rookie Dealing With New Injury
Baltimore Ravens rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac is dealing with a soft tissue injury in his leg, head coach John Harbaugh revealed after Tuesday's practice.
A third-round pick out of Penn State, Isaac missed rookie minicamp, OTAs and the start of training camp with a hamstring injury. He also left Saturday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, his preseason debut, with an injury, which is now hampering him further. According to Harbaugh, this injury is in the opposite leg as Isaac's earlier hamstring injury.
"It's not the one that's going to keep him out like it was before," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
Last season at Penn State, Isaac racked up 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 tackles for loss en route to a first-team All-Big Ten selection. The Brooklyn native was already on the Ravens' radar, and his performance last season only solidified their interest in him.
"I watched him, he was fantastic, and when I watched his film, he was explosive, had power, had the ability to chase direction and those other little things, and he was super smart," pass rush coach Chuck Smith said on Aug. 12. "You know he had good length, and I'm not a person that caught up in, 'He's tall and long' – I could care less, but he's tall and long, and he has a lot of strength, and he was a good dude. I got a chance to talk to him, and I thought he would fit in, and we were in the market for someone, but also wanted someone that can fit in, has the right mindset that can work in a team, because the team is kind of like a puzzle."
Isaac then left a strong first impression against Atlanta, as he accounted for four total tackles before leaving the game late.
"[Isaac] was a factor, rushing the passer [and] in the run game," Harbaugh said after the game. "He's a big guy. He's explosive."
The 22-year-old is expected to be part of the pass-rush rotation alongside David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and others, so the Ravens would like to have him back on the field as soon as possible.
