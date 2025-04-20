Ravens Connected to Reunion With 3-Time Pro Bowl Defender
The Baltimore Ravens actually racked up 54 sacks as a team this past season, which ranked second in the NFL. For that reason, you wouldn't think they would need any pass-rushing help.
However, the Ravens could actually use some more depth on the edge, and Baltimore may be able to find that in a reunion with an old friend.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network listed one potential trade candidate from each team, and for the Carolina Panthers, he named Jadeveon Clowney. Xie then went on to cite Baltimore as a possible destination for Clowney, who played for the Ravens in 2023.
"While the wretched Panthers defense needs all the help it can get, the 32-year-old Clowney doesn’t make a ton of sense on Carolina’s timeline," Xie wrote. "The South Carolina native has an $8.5 million base salary in the final year of his contract, making him an affordable rental option for a team in need of a veteran edge. Returning him to the Ravens would make a lot of sense, given how well he fit during his lone season there two years ago."
Clowney signed a two-year contract with the Panthers last offseason, and during his debut campaign in Carolina, he registered 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
That isn't terrible production, but it also isn't great, and with Carolina trying to expedite its rebuild, it may benefit the club to trade him for a draft pick.
As Xie noted, Clowney experienced considerable success during his lone campaign with the Ravens, racking up 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks while playing in all 17 games.
The former number one overall made three straight Pro Bowls with the Houston Texans between 2016 and 2018, and while consistency has been an issue for Clowney during the back half of his NFL career, there is no question that he remains an impact player.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!