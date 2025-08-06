Ravens Ranking Remains Consistent Despite Training Camp Developments
The Baltimore Ravens have stood near the top of most projections of how every NFL team will fare in 2025, and nothing's expected to change now that every squad is deep into training camp and rapidly approaching the start of the regular season.
They rang in at #2 on NFL.com's Eric Edholm's post-draft power ranking, and look to have stood pat after a two month stretch that's seen the Ravens integrate their young pieces while continuing to be active in the final days of free agency.
Now that some of those draft picks have gotten chances to demonstrate what they stand to offer to the team, worries that surrounded a few specific prospects have been answered by on-field gelling.
"The Ravens are seeking their third straight division title and, tough as the AFC North might be, they should be considered the favorites," he wrote in his August update. "With perennial MVP candidateLamar Jackson in his prime and Derrick Henry still seemingly close to his peak, the Ravens will be a nightmare matchup for most teams."
Those MVP-caliber stars are set to lead a roster that's received even more acclaim than their preseason standings would suggest, with the Ravens actually getting the better of the Philadelphia Eagles in ESPN's starting lineup ranking.
They still fell behind their NFC counterpart, though, since championships reign supreme, and the Eagles sustain as the team to beat entering the fall. While the Ravens are formidable, those playoff struggles remain at the forefront of many analysts' minds in holding the team to a standard that their high-level roster has earned.
"They’ve still been capable of some shocking losses the past few seasons, both in the regular season and playoffs, so there’s a consistency issue Baltimore must address," Edholm wrote. "The defense took a step backward early last season, but first-year coordinator Zach Orr made some savvy tweaks to flip the script down the stretch. That unit shouldn’t be considered a worry in 2025, with the refreshed secondary being a good reason for optimism."
Anything short of a Super Bowl win will register as a disappointment for the Ravens, a reality that some around the organization have bristled at. Their team still has some nicks to work out, with special teams getting thrown in as a question mark after over a decade of dependability from departed kicker Justin Tucker, but that shouldn't be the difference between Baltimore's taking home its third Lombardi Trophy.
