Ravens Fullback Expected to Continue Award Domination
The Baltimore Ravens are decked with players who perennially find themselves in award conversations, one of the many perks of the contending roster the front office has put together.
No one has shinier accolades than Lamar Jackson, their 2x MVP of a quarterback with whom each season's dreams of winning a Super Bowl live and die. The team's talented defense, already staffing a reigning First Team All-Pro selection in Marlon Humphrey along with arguably the best safety, recently added more firepower in one of the league's more decorated cornerbacks in Jaire Alexander.
Derrick Henry, sitting at 19th all-time in rushing yards, now joins Jackson atop the team's scoring attack. But amazingly, neither member of the Hall of Fame duo has consistently dominated award season quite like another player sharing their backfield.
Fullback Patrick Ricard been named a Pro Bowler in five of his last six seasons, with the 2024 season's exception resulting in his first appearance on one of the All-Pro teams. He set a new personal high-water mark for himself last year, taking home First Team honors for the first time.
The understated Ravens fixture was identified by Ebony Bird as the likeliest member of the squad to repeat as a First Team All-Pro selection, with FanSided's Ryan Potts calling attention to how few teams have controlled the resurgence of the fullback position quite like the Ravens have.
"In the AFC, Ricard has made the Pro Bowl in five of six seasons, and he has been on both All-Pro teams since the AP resumed voting for fullbacks," Potts wrote. "In the NFC, former Raven Kyle Juszczyk has made nine straight Pro Bowls. For All-Pros, he flip-flopped with Ricard, earning first-team honors in 2023 and second-team honors last season. The 2025 All-Pro spot likely boils down to a coin flip between the incumbents."
"Last season, Ricard led all fullbacks with 364 blocking snaps. While he will not be featured as a runner or pass-catcher in the Baltimore offense, he is the most likely fullback to be used as a blocker in the league," Potts determined. "Ricard’s candidacy is largely up to voters’ preference between Ricard’s extra ability as a blocker compared to the bit of yardage Juszczyk provides."
The eight-year Raven doesn't play the flashiest brand of football, but he plays his role like few others can. His ability to add to Baltimore's offensive line on a dime in providing Jackson's throwing pocket with as much time and space as the quarterback can get has been critical for his ability in direction and executing the Ravens' machine of an offense.
The fullback position has returned to the All-Pro voting ballots, and Ricard, having helped put the position back on the map, looks to continue capitalizing on his perception of a stalwart pioneer.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!