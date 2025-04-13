Ravens Could Address Offensive Line Early in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens currently have 11 picks to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could use them either to take players or trade up for stronger positions of need for the team.
Two of those selections are on the second day of the draft, where the Ravens could look to take an offensive lineman, according to ESPN analyst Jordan Reid.
"The Ravens typically let the board fall to them, and they can do that again with 11 picks in this draft. Safety and defensive line are the obvious needs, but don't be surprised if they use a high pick on an offensive tackle. Baltimore signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a long-term extension and drafted right tackle Roger Rosengarten in the second round last year, but depth is still an issue. Multiple evaluators I've talked to mentioned Anthony Belton (NC State) as a Day 2 option," Reid writes.
With Stanley's long-term deal signed and Rosengarten entering his second season after being a Day 2 pick himself last year, the Ravens shouldn't necessarily be looking for an offensive tackle so early on.
There's a world in which Baltimore looks to take an interior lineman with their first-round pick, but it will likely depend on what the rest of its big board looks like.
Taking a tackle on Day 2 of the draft gives the Ravens an opportunity to be flexible on the line. Perhaps Rosengarten could slide into right guard, where Patrick Mekari played last season, or the Ravens could take a versatile offensive lineman that can play both on the inside and outside.
The Ravens will have to let the board play itself out like it does every year and hope that they can add the best players possible that would help the team take the next steps forward.
