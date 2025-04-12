NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Land National-Champion DL
The Baltimore Ravens' need for an edge rusher is well known at this point, but the interior defensive line could use a bit of work as well.
Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones form a solid duo in the middle, and Broderick Washington is even a solid third option. That said, losing Michael Pierce to retirement and Brent Urban to free agency (he's still unsigned but could sign with another team or even retire) has left the rotation looking a bit thin. The Ravens like to have a deep rotation up front, so it's plausible they look to add at the position soon.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards believes the Ravens will do just that soon, projecting them to take Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant at No. 27 overall in a new mock draft.
"Baltimore brings in Kenneth Grant to pair with Nnamdi Madubuike to upgrade the run defense," Edwards wrote. "He will allow those linebackers to stay clean on late developing pressure."
Grant appeared in 41 games over his three years in Michgian and won a national championship in 2023, though he only became a full-time starter last year. In 12 games last season (he opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the draft), he had 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and five pass breakups to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.
The Ravens already led the league in rushing defense last season, allowing just over 80 yards per game on the ground. Granted, that was partially because their pass defense was so bad in the first half of the year, but it's still impressive.
Grant could still be worth investing in, however, especially if Jones leaves in free agency next season. He may be an option to consider if he's available at No. 27.
