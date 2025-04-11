Ravens Hosting Speedster WR Coming Off Breakout Season
With a league-leading 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the bulk of which are on Day 3, the Baltimore Ravens have a lot of ammunition to round out their depth chart at several positions including wide receiver.
While it isn't as big of a need this year following the addition of five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins and after re-signing special teams ace Tylan Wallace, it is still one they could address in the later rounds. One prospect expected to come off the board in that range who is certainly on their radar is former Auburn speedster Keandre Lambert-Smith who will be headed to Baltimore next week for a top 30 pre-draft visit according to the Draft Network's Justin Melo.
Lambert-Smith spent the first four years of his college career at Penn State where he put up solid numbers but had his best season in 2024 when he joined the Tigers as a grad transfer. He was one of the most dangerous vertical threats in the SEC last season, averaging nearly 20 yards a catch (19.6). The Norfolk, Virginia native earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after finishing as the team's leading receiver with 50 catches and setting career-highs with 981 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Explosive straight-line speed and field-stretching ability aren't the only alluring parts of Lambert-Smith's skillset as a receiver. He also possesses reliable hands, nice ball-tracking, works back to the ball well and impressive body control to make difficult catches on the boundary look routine. There is some nuance to his route running as well and he can use the respect a corner might give to his speed and throttle down on and make clutch snags on comeback and dig routes.
At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-1 and 192-pounder with 32-inch arms showcased his blazing speed by running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash which tied for the fifth-fastest mark among receivers. He attended and took part in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl and helped himself with a strong showing in the week of practice.
There are two factors working against Lambert-Smith when it comes to a potential future with the Ravens. The first is that he has no experience and offers no value on special teams and any receiver they take this year, especially late in the draft, needs to be able to contribute either as a returner or covering kicks.
A second potential deterrent is second-year pro Devontez Walker who shares a similar profile from a skillset standpoint. He fell to the fourth round in the 2024 draft despite running a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a vertical leap of 40.4 inches which would've been the second-best mark among this year's Combine. Walker didn't get a chance to show much on offense as a rookie with just one catch for a 21-yard touchdown on three targets but he began to stand out on special teams covering kicks in the second half of his rookie season after being inactive for the first six games.
During Lambert-Smith's visit to the facility next week, the coaching staff might try to put him through some punt-catching drills to see how he does. He would need to be able to carve out a role as a returner or gunner to give himself the best chance of making the team even if he is drafted by the Ravens given that late-round picks aren't guaranteed anything on a team that has traded rookie fifth-rounders in their first preseasons in recent memory.
