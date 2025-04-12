Ravens to Workout Potential Justin Tucker Replacement
The Baltimore Ravens haven't had to worry about their kicking situation for more than a decade because they've had the best player at the position in the game for most of the past 13 years in seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker.
During his time kicking for the Charm City franchise, he has been the gold standard and built up a Hall of Fame-worthy resume that included holding the record for the longest successful field goal attempt at 66 yards and the mantle of the most accurate kicker of all time with a career field goal percentage of 89.1%.
Tucker is now dealing with off-the-field situations involving multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, and he is also coming off the worst season of his career.
In 2024, the five-time First Team All Pro finished with the lowest field goal percentage of his career by far with a mark of 73.3% after missing a career-high 10 kicks between field goals and extra points, many of which proved pivotal in some of Baltimore's narrow losses.
While talking to reporters at the annual league meetings a few weeks ago, head coach John Harbaugh shared that they believe there are "a lot of good" prospects at the position in this year's class and that the Ravens would be doing their due diligence on the top options.
"At this point in time, you have to look," Harbaugh said. "You always have to do your due diligence, so we will be prepared to do that on draft day if we feel like we need to and if the right guy is there."
One of the possible candidates who could potentially succeed Tucker is Florida State's Ryan Fitzgerald. The Draft Network's Justin Melo reported that the Ravens are one of three teams that have private workouts scheduled with the consensus top kicker prospect in this year's crop, with the other two being the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.
Fitzgerald earned Third Team Associated Press All-American honors in his final season after he tied for the FBS lead in field goal percentage by going 13-of-13 on his attempts, including a career-long of 59.
In 2023, he received Third Team All-ACC honors after converting 90.5% of his attempts, including making all of his extra points and going 19-of-21 on field goals.
At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown worked him out and coached him through drilling a 60-yard field goal attempt, which would've topped his career long from college.
The Ravens have a league-high 11 picks in this year's draft with eight on Day 3 and four in the sixth round alone. Since their lone pick in the fifth round is near the bottom, they could take Fitzgerald then or with the second of their two fourth-round selections if they really don't want to risk losing out on him.
In last year's draft, the first specialist selected was former Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round, and the first kicker didn't come off the board until Will Reichard was chosen out of Alabama in the sixth round.
The Ravens also have a rich history of finding elite kickers as undrafted free agents, so even if they don't land Fitzgerald, they could still find Tucker's successor by signing a rookie who doesn't hear their name called.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!