Ravens Could Make Blockbuster Trade for Jets Superstar
The Baltimore Ravens could use some help at the cornerback position during the upcoming NFL offseason. While they are still a legitimate Super Bowl contender, the Ravens will need to address this issue before the 2025 season.
With that in mind, could they look to make a major splash during the offseason via the trade market?
How about a blockbuster trade for New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner? Now that would be the kind of move that would greatly increase Baltimore's chances of winning a championship.
After the Jets lost once again in Week 17, Gardner was caught posting a seemingly negative comment about the team. He openly stated that he would not be trying to recruit Tee Higgins to New York.
That has led to some wondering if Gardner could try to angle his way away from the Jets.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports took a look at some scenarios if Gardner were to request a trade. When it came to potential destinations, the Ravens were on the list of possible suitors.
"The Baltimore Ravens secondary has lost a step in 2024. While Marlon Humphrey remains reliable and first-round pick Nate Wiggins is showing signs of life, this team could use another presence in the defensive backfield. Humphrey isn’t getting any younger, and adding an elite playmaker like Sauce Gardner could be crucial for a team that shares a division with Ja’Marr Chase," Latham wrote.
Simply thinking about Gardner being brought into the Baltimore defense brings a lot of excitement. He would be a major game-changer for the Ravens and would help get their defense back on track.
During the 2024 NFL season so far, Gardner has played in 15 games. He has racked up 46 total tackles to go along with a sack, an interception, and eight defended passes.
Through his first three years in the league, he has totaled 178 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions, and 40 defended passes.
At just 24 years old, Gardner is still just getting started. Heading to a defense with a proven track record like Baltimore has could help him develop and improve even more.
All of that being said, this is just an idea and there is no evidence to prove that Gardner is unhappy and wants a trade out of New York. However, if that does end up happening, the Ravens should absolutely be calling with interest.
