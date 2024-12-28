NFL Fines Ravens' Marlon Humphrey For Taunting
Marlon Humphrey was the hero the Baltimore Ravens needed during last week's 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking a Russell Wilson interception back for a touchdown to give the Ravens a two-score lead in the fourth quarter and ultimately defeat their greatest rival.
That was also shockingly Humphrey's first pick six of his career, but unfortuantely, it came at a cost.
On Saturday, the NFL hit Humphrey with an $11,255 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. The former All-Pro corner waved the ball in front of Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III as he walked into the end zone, which the league interpreted as taunting.
According to Humphrey, though, this gesture was not actually meant as a taunt.
"I want to make this pretty clear: When I was running with the football, I saw David Ojabo, a really great teammate of mine, and I was trying to pitch him the football," Humphrey told reporters after the game. "Some people brought up to me that it looked like taunting or something, but I was trying to pitch him the football, and there's no taunting there at all; I just want to make that very clear. Ojabo is a great guy. I wanted to pitch it to him. Then I got in the end zone, and it was good."
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick received an identical $11,255 fine for a facemask on Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, which drew a flag after the play. Fitzpatrick also received an $11,255 fine for a late hit in the first meeting of the season back in Week 11.
Having already played their Week 17 game, the Ravens now prepare for their regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!